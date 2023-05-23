US criticises China restriction on Micron chips

WASHINGTON - The United States on Monday criticised China for restricting sales of chips from American giant Micron, the latest move in a feud between the two powers on semiconductors.

“We have very serious concerns with the reports that the PRC has restricted the sale of Micron chips to certain domestic industries,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

“Broadly, this action appears inconsistent with the PRC assertions that is open for business and committed to a transparent regulatory framework,” Miller told reporters.

He said that the Commerce Department was addressing US concerns with China.

Beijing’s decision on Sunday move came on the eve of a visit to Washington by Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, a rare trip by a senior official from Beijing.

China’s cybersecurity watchdog on Sunday instructed operators of “critical information infrastructure” to stop buying from Micron, one of the world’s largest chip manufacturers.

Micron’s products “have relatively serious potential network security issues, which pose a major security risk to China’s critical information infrastructure supply chain and affect China’s national security,” the cybersecurity administration said in a statement.

The United States last year imposed sweeping restrictions on China’s access to high-end chips, citing national security concerns.

Washington has expressed fear that China will use US technology to develop advanced military equipment.

The Netherlands and Japan – US allies that are both leading manufacturers of specialised semiconductor technology – have both announced their own restrictions on exports, but without explicitly naming China. AFP