US Covid-19 case spike derails many Americans' holiday plans

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Americans are facing a second Christmas of upended holiday plans, with a surge in Covid-19 infections fuelled by the dominant Omicron variant forcing some people to cancel travel or worry about whether it is safe to visit loved ones.

Ms Carmen Rivera and her fiancee Jasmine Maisonet made the painful decision to cancel their flights to visit family in Florida and Puerto Rico after Ms Maisonet was exposed to an infected co-worker and tested positive for Covid-19, even though she was vaccinated and got a booster shot.

Ms Rivera, a newly elected city council member in Renton, Washington, has not seen her family in Puerto Rico since the start of the pandemic. It stings to spend yet another holiday season in isolation, Ms Rivera said.

"We thought we were safe, we were washing our hands, sanitising, vaccinated, masking," Ms Rivera said.

The swift rise in infections from Omicron, first detected last month and now accounting for at least 73 per cent of United States cases, has caused fresh concerns around holiday travel.

Many Americans are scrambling for Covid-19 tests before heading to see relatives, while also sorting through varying public health guidance about what is safe for gatherings.

In the last seven days, the average number of US cases has risen 26 per cent and cases are up 83 per cent since the start of the month, according to a Reuters tally.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday (Dec 21) pledged to assist states in battling the wave of cases by providing stockpiled resources and mobilising 1,000 troops to aid with healthcare.

Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told NBC that Covid-19 posed less of a threat this year than last year because of vaccines and a better scientific understanding of the virus.

Americans vaccinated and boosted against Covid-19 can be with family over the holidays but attending large gatherings of more than 30 people is not safe, even for those who received a booster dose, top US infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, said on Wednesday.

World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for greater caution, urging people to postpone gatherings.

Long Island insurance broker Lori Eves considered the risk and refused to let Omicron ruin her trip to Paris with her retired mother this month. The two women had the Palace of Versailles nearly all to themselves on Friday.

"I'm not really worried," Ms Eves, 42, said as she toured the palace outside the French capital. "We're both vaccinated and boosted and we just, you know, we felt safe."