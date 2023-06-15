US court says no bail for exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui

Prosecutors have said Guo Wengui defrauded thousands of followers and spent some proceeds on luxuries including a yacht. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

NEW YORK - A US appeals court in Manhattan on Wednesday said exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui should remain in jail while he awaits trial over an alleged fraud that federal prosecutors have said exceeds US$1 billion (S$1.34 billion).

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals said it did not have a “definite and firm conviction” that a trial judge erred in rejecting Guo’s proposed $25 million bail package.

Lawyers for Guo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Guo, a critic of China’s Communist Party and business associate of former US President Donald Trump’s one-time adviser Steve Bannon, has been jailed in Brooklyn since his March arrest. His trial is scheduled for April.

Prosecutors have said Guo defrauded thousands of followers who invested in a media company, cryptocurrency and other ventures, and spent some proceeds on luxuries including a US$37 million yacht, a US$3.5 million Ferrari and a New Jersey mansion.

Also known as Ho Wan Kwok and Miles Kwok, Guo has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges including securities fraud, wire fraud and concealing money laundering.

In denying bail, US District Judge Analisa Torres on April 20 said prosecutors had established that if released Guo would be a serious flight risk and pose a danger to the community, and that there was no assurance he would appear in court.

Lawyers for Guo argued that he was not a flight risk, and that the Manhattan district court had released the late swindler Bernard Madoff and FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried on less restrictive bail terms than Guo proposed. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui says he would be worse off if he fled US
Tycoon’s ‘unvaxxed sperm’ auction taps into conspiracies

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top