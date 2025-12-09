US judge allows release of Epstein-related grand jury documents

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– A US judge on Dec 9 granted a request by the Justice Department to make public grand jury documents in the case involving Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is in prison for sex trafficking.

In a written order, US District Judge Paul Engelmayer said he would allow the unsealing of the documents because of a recent law passed by Congress, the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Judge Engelmayer said he was putting in place a mechanism to protect victims from the inadvertent release of materials that would identify them or otherwise invade their privacy.

The order ​followed a similar one from a judge in Florida on ‌ Dec 5 that allowed for ​the unsealing of documents in a sex-trafficking case against Epstein.

The Bill passed by the Republican-controlled Congress required US Attorney-General Pam Bondi to release unclassified files related to its investigations of Epstein and Maxwell.

President Donald Trump had initially urged Republican lawmakers to oppose the measure, warning that releasing internal investigative records could set a precedent he viewed as harmful to the presidency, according to two congressional aides. But he reversed course after it became clear the Bill had enough bipartisan support to pass with or without his backing. REUTERS