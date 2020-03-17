Coronavirus: US could see blood shortages in two weeks: AABB

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - About half of blood centres in the US are already reporting low inventory levels and the country could see blood shortages in about two weeks as blood drives are cancelled due to the fast-moving coronavirus outbreak, according to AABB, formerly known as the American Association of Blood Banks, on Tuesday (March 17).

"As of yesterday, there were more than 4,000 cancelled blood drives throughout the country representing approximately 130,000 fewer blood donations. In addition, we are seeing a significant decrease in people coming to blood centres to donate blood. This represents a real concern for patient care," Brian Gannon, who chairs a disaster task force for AABB, said in an emailed statement.