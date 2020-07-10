US posts new record daily virus caseload of more than 65,000: Johns Hopkins

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, AFP) - The United States on Thursday (July 9) posted 65,551 new coronavirus cases, a record for a 24-hour period, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

And based on Reuters' tally, it was the third day in a row infections have risen by at least 55,000.

With California, Florida and Texas recently breaking records, hopes are fading for an economic rival and US stocks closed down about one per cent as investors worry another lockdown will cripple businesses.

Even outside the nation's three most populous states, cases are rising.

Alabama, Montana and Wisconsin recorded their biggest one-day rise in cases ever on Thursday.

Infections are increasing in 41 out of 50 states, according to a Reuters analysis of cases for the past two weeks compared with the prior two weeks.

The previous daily record was on Wednesday, when the US recorded its biggest increase in cases ever, rising 60,541 in a single day.

The country, the hardest-hit in the world by the pandemic, has a total caseload of more than 3.1 million, with 133,195 deaths.

Many Americans are hesitant to return to public spaces and patronise businesses despite President Donald Trump's efforts to downplay the risks.