US cop suspended after shooting 11-year-old boy

WASHINGTON - A police officer in the southern US state of Mississippi has been suspended after shooting an 11-year-old boy while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Aderrien Murry, who is Black, was shot once in the chest and suffered a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver, the boy’s mother, Ms Nakala Murry, told CNN.

Police officials told AFP on Friday they are investigating the incident.

Ms Murry said her son, who has since been released from hospital, was shot by an African American police officer, who responded to a domestic violence call from the family on Saturday.

She said she asked Aderrien to call the police after the “irate” father of another one of her children turned up at the family home around 4am.

Ms Murry said an officer arrived with his gun drawn and asked those inside the home to come out.

Her son was shot as he entered the living room with his hands up, she told CNN.

“Once he came from around the corner, he got shot,” Ms Murry said. “I cannot grasp why.”

She said her son “kept asking, ‘Why did he shoot me? What did I do wrong?‘“

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation told AFP on Friday that it is “currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

“Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney-General’s Office,” it said.