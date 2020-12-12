US Congress passes defence Bill despite Trump veto threat

Trump (above) threatened to veto the legislation six weeks before leaving office.
Trump (above) threatened to veto the legislation six weeks before leaving office.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    7 min ago

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The US Senate overwhelmingly passed a sweeping defence budget Bill on Friday (Dec 11) in defiance of President Donald Trump, who has threatened to veto the legislation six weeks from leaving office.

The US$740.5 billion (S$1 trillion) measure, which cleared the House of Representatives earlier this week, has earned Trump's ire in part because it does not abolish a law granting social media firms liability protection for third-party content on their platforms.

Both chambers cleared the legislation with large majorities that far exceed the two-thirds "super majority" needed to override a presidential veto.

Topics: 