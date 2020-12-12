US Congress passes defence Bill despite Trump veto threat

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The US Senate overwhelmingly passed a sweeping defence budget Bill on Friday (Dec 11) in defiance of President Donald Trump, who has threatened to veto the legislation six weeks from leaving office.

The US$740.5 billion (S$1 trillion) measure, which cleared the House of Representatives earlier this week, has earned Trump's ire in part because it does not abolish a law granting social media firms liability protection for third-party content on their platforms.

Both chambers cleared the legislation with large majorities that far exceed the two-thirds "super majority" needed to override a presidential veto.