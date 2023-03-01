US Congress hearing on dangers posed by Chinese communist party cranks up momentum to confront China

WASHINGTON - The United States Congress on Tuesday debated more than a dozen China-related measures and held a prime-time hearing on the dangers that the Communist Party of China (CPC) posed to America’s national security, in a sign of Washington’s bipartisan determination to take bolder steps to counter its greatest geopolitical rival.

Republican Mike Gallagher, who chairs the House panel tasked with investigating challenges from China, warned that Congress could not afford to be divided or slow-moving if it wanted to thwart the ideological, technological, economic and military threat posed by the CPC.

“We may call this strategic competition, but it’s not a polite tennis match. This is an existential struggle over what life will look like in the 21st century,” said Mr Gallagher in the panel’s debut hearing, which featured Chinese dissidents and former Trump administration officials as witnesses.

He declared that the past half-century of America’s uncritical economic engagement with China in the hope that it will lead to political reform was over, saying: “It didn’t work out. We were wrong... That era of wishful thinking is over.”

The panel’s top Democrat, Mr Raja Krishnamoorthi, stressed that the US did not want a war with China nor a clash of civilisations, but sought a “durable peace” by deterring Beijing’s aggression worldwide.

He also urged his colleagues to avoid anti-Chinese or anti-Asian stereotyping at all costs, a concern of Democrats who backed the panel despite reservations that it could fuel xenophobia.

Two protesters briefly disrupted the three-hour-long hearing, with one yelling that the committee was focused on “sabre-rattling” and not peace, before being escorted out by security.

The hearing was accompanied by video presentations that featured a record of the CPC’s human rights abuses, and clips of Chinese President Xi Jinping stressing the importance of communism.

It capped a day of multiple hearings in the House and Senate, over a slew of China measures that ranged from a TikTok ban to sanctions to deter China from invading Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province to be unified with, by force if necessary.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee debated 11 measures, mostly related to China, including ceasing to label it a developing country, and giving President Joe Biden the authority to ban social media app TikTok.

“TikTok is a modern-day Trojan horse for the CPC used to surveil and exploit Americans’ personal information,” said the committee’s chair Michael McCaul, who called the legislation a first step in protecting Americans against subversive data collection.