US confirms death of second citizen in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The United States on Tuesday (June 21) confirmed that a second American was killed fighting for Ukraine, as it warned of risks amid worries over two other US citizens captured battling Russia.

The State Department said that 52-year-old Stephen Zabielski died in Ukraine and that it was providing his family with consular assistance.

"We once again reiterate US citizens should not travel to Ukraine due to the active armed conflict and the singling out of US citizens in Ukraine by Russian government security officials," a State Department spokesman said.

The spokesman called on US citizens in Ukraine to "depart immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options."

Zabielski is the second American known to be killed fighting for Ukraine since Russia attacked its neighbour in February.

A 22-year-old former Marine, Willy Joseph Cancel, was confirmed as the first American killed fighting for Ukraine in late April.

A newspaper in upstate New York, where Zabielski used to live, ran an obituary saying that he died on May 15 "while fighting the war in village of Dorozhniank, Ukraine."

Zabielski, who went by Steve, was employed in construction for 30 years and was survived by a wife and five stepchildren, said the obituary in The Recorder.

"Steve enjoyed life to the fullest. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, & riding his Harley," it said.