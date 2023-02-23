US concerned by China-Russia ties as Putin signals Xi visit

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON - The United States is concerned by greater alignment between China and Russia, the US State Department said on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed “new frontiers” in ties with Beijing and signalled China’s Xi Jinping would visit his country.

Word of Mr Xi’s visit comes as Washington has said China is considering providing weapons for Russia’s war in Ukraine, a move that would threaten to escalate the conflict into a confrontation between Russia and China on the one side and Ukraine and the US-led Nato military alliance on the other.

Mr Putin welcomed China’s top diplomat, Mr Wang Yi, to the Kremlin on Wednesday, telling him bilateral trade was better than expected and could soon reach US$200 billion (S$268 billion) a year, up from $185 billion in 2022.

“We await a visit of the President of the People’s Republic of China to Russia, we have agreed on this,” Mr Putin told MR Wang, referring to Mr Xi.

“Everything is progressing, developing. We are reaching new frontiers,” Mr Putin said.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Mr Wang’s visit to Russia on the eve of the war’s one-year anniversary was further evidence of Beijing’s alignment with Moscow.

“We are concerned because these two countries share a vision,” Mr Price told a press briefing. “It is a vision ... of an era in which big countries could bully small countries, borders could be redrawn by force, an era in which might could make right,” he said.

“We have not yet seen the PRC provide Russia with lethal aid, but we don’t believe they’ve taken it off the table either,” Mr Price added.

Russia’s Tass news agency cited Wang - who held a separate meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov - as saying China would “firmly adhere to an objective and impartial position and play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis” in Ukraine.

The Russian foreign ministry said it welcomed China taking a more active role in resolving the conflict and said it valued China’s “balanced approach”. But in a separate statement, the ministry said Lavrov and Wang had not discussed a reported Chinese peace plan.

For Mr Putin, China’s big-power support amid the biggest confrontation with the West since the height of the Cold War allows him to cast Russia’s isolation in the West as a tilt towards Asia.

Mr Wang told Mr Putin that relations between the two countries had withstood a volatile international situation.

The relationship between China and Russia, Wang said through an interpreter, was not directed against any third party but equally would “not succumb to pressure from third parties” - a clear jab at the United States.

“Together we support multi-polarity and democratisation in international relations,” Mr Wang told Mr Putin.

When Mr Xi met Mr Putin face to face just before Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, they sealed a “no limits” partnership that triggered anxiety in the West.