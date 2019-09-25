US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross denies dozing off during Trump speech

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - United States Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appeared to doze off during President Donald Trump's speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday (Sept 24).

Twice during Mr Trump's speech, the 81-year-old Ross either had his head tilted down or his eyes closed for an extended period.

In his third annual appearance at the UN, Mr Trump offered a more subdued tone compared to the bombast of his previous speeches to the UN in 2017 and 2018, looking to convey a more reassuring presence as he asks Americans for a second term next year despite a fresh push for his impeachment among some Democrats.

He criticised China over its trade practices - the two countries are currently locked in a trade war that is damaging both their economies - and he called out Iran, denouncing the Islamic Republic's "blood lust".

In a statement, Mr Ross denied he was dozing and said he was concentrating on what was being said during Mr Trump's speech.