US commerce secretary to testify on Epstein ties before US House panel

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US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick insisted that there was nothing inappropriate about his visit to Epstein’s island.

United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, a former neighbor of Jeffrey Epstein who visited the disgraced financier on his Caribbean island, on May 6 becomes the first sitting cabinet member to testify to the US House committee investigating the sex offender’s crimes and possible lapses in the law enforcement response.

Mr Lutnick came under fire earlier in 2026 after documents released by the Justice Department revealed the former chief executive officer of Cantor Fitzgerald LP visited Epstein’s island in 2012, years after Epstein’s conviction for the procurement of minors for prostitution.

Democrats called on the House Oversight Committee to subpoena testimony from Mr Lutnick, who has denied doing anything inappropriate. The Commerce secretary volunteered to come in and worked quickly to schedule his appearance, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss the interview.

Mr Lutnick will testify on May 6 behind closed doors, and the committee plans to release a transcript in the coming days. The panel so far has not taken any testimony on Epstein in open public hearings.

A Commerce spokesperson said Mr Lutnick looks forward to addressing the committee’s questions on the record and called any claims against him baseless and inaccurate.

The Justice Department files include what appear to be business agreements between Mr Lutnick and Epstein as well as a photo of Epstein, Mr Lutnick and three other men standing near an oceanside cliff. An email to Epstein in the files includes a resume for Mr Lutnick’s nanny, though the Commerce secretary has denied providing that document himself.

The materials have not indicated any wrongdoing on Mr Lutnick’s part, but appeared to contradict prior statements from the commerce secretary that he severed ties with Epstein in 2005.

“I look forward to appearing before the committee,” Mr Lutnick said in a statement in April after agreeing to the interview. “I have done nothing wrong and I want to set the record straight.”

Mr Lutnick, during congressional testimony in February, insisted that there was nothing inappropriate about his visit to Epstein’s island.

“We had lunch on the island, that is true, for an hour, and we left with all of my children, with my nannies, and my wife, all together. We were on family vacation, we were not apart,” Mr Lutnick said. “To suggest there was anything untoward about that in 2012, I don’t recall why we did it, but we did.”

President Donald Trump has also faced criticism over his ties to Epstein but has denied any wrongdoing. Mr Trump has defended his commerce secretary.

“He’s an innocent guy, doing a good job,” Mr Trump told reporters in February.

In a New York Post podcast interview in 2025, Mr Lutnick said he had severed ties with Epstein in 2005 after the financier made a comment about massages during a tour of his home. Mr Lutnick and Epstein lived next door to each other in townhouses on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Mr Lutnick said on the podcast that he and his wife agreed after the 2005 incident as they walked back to their home afterward to never be in a room again with Epstein.

“So I was never in the room with him, socially, for business or even philanthropy,” he said. “If that guy was there, I wasn’t going, because he’s gross.”

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to Florida state charges of procurement of a minor for prostitution in a deal negotiated with then-US Attorney Alexander Acosta to avoid more serious federal sex trafficking charges at the time.

Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on later federal sex trafficking charges. Authorities ruled the death a suicide. BLOOMBERG