US college bribery scandal: Prosecutors seek one-month jail sentence for actress Felicity Huffman

LOS ANGELES (DPA) - Prosecutors want actress Felicity Huffman to receive a one-month prison sentence when she appears before a judge next Friday (Sept 13), the first parent to be sentenced in the college admissions scandal that exploded in March with the arrests of Huffman and nearly three dozen other parents.

Huffman pleaded guilty to a fraud conspiracy charge in May, admitting she conspired with college admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer to fix her daughter's entrance exams.

But since Huffman tearfully admitted her guilt and issued a written mea culpa, she has brought up "quibbles" with prosecutors, they said in a court filing on Friday (Sept 6), in an attempt to "imply that (she) is somehow less guilty - that she participated in fraud only reluctantly, without fully understanding it".

"That is false," prosecutors wrote.

Huffman's attorneys referred questions about the allegation to a public relations firm, which did not respond.

In a filing of their own, Huffman's attorneys on Friday requested a year of probation, a US$20,000 (S$27,626) fine and 250 hours of community service, saying she is remorseful and "deeply ashamed". Included in the filing is a letter from Huffman herself, addressed to the judge who will decide next week whether to spare or send her to prison.

Huffman told US District Judge Indira Talwani she was "shocked" to hear Singer propose rigging her daughter's SAT. But before long, she said, she felt a mounting sense of panic that her daughter's SAT scores were too low and posed a "huge obstacle" to her future.

Related Story Actress Felicity Huffman to plead guilty in college-admission scam

Related Story Felicity Huffman among 14 to plead guilty in US college admissions scandal: Prosecutors

"As warped as this sounds now," she said, "I honestly began to feel that maybe I would be a bad mother if I didn't do what Mr Singer was suggesting."

She said she toyed with the idea for six weeks before agreeing to pay Singer US$15,000 to fix her daughter's score.

In December 2017, Mark Riddell, Singer's Harvard-educated accomplice, changed the girl's answers after she took the test at a West Hollywood school where Singer had allegedly bribed a proctor to permit the cheating.

Huffman and prosecutors say her daughter had no knowledge of the scheme.

Both Singer and Riddell have pleaded guilty to an array of felonies and are awaiting sentencing. The proctor, Igor Dvorskiy, has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering.

While Huffman told the judge there is "no justification for what I have done", she said she wanted to lay out in the letter her reasoning, misguided as it was, to try to explain how a wealthy mother who could offer her children every legitimate advantage decided to break the law.

From the day her first child was born, Huffman said she has been "bewildered" by motherhood: "I so desperately wanted to do it right and was so deathly afraid of doing it wrong."

Panicked, insecure and worried her daughter's low maths scores would hinder her acting dreams, Huffman said she managed to convince herself that fixing her daughter's test scores amounted to "giving her a fair shot".

"I see the irony in that statement now because what I have done is the opposite of fair," she said. "I have broken the law, deceived the educational community, betrayed my daughter and failed my family."

Sometime after her mother was led away in handcuffs the morning of March 12, Huffman's daughter asked her tearfully "Why didn't you believe in me? Why didn't you think I could do it on my own?", Huffman wrote in her letter.

"I had no adequate answer for her," Huffman wrote. "I could only say, 'I'm sorry. I was frightened and I was stupid'."

In arguing why she should be spared prison, Huffman's attorneys said the actress did not seek out Singer but was referred to him by a friend; that her daughter has a legitimate learning disability, unlike the children of some of Singer's clients who received fraudulent diagnoses; that Singer provided legitimate counselling to her daughter for nearly a year before proposing the scheme; that she did not immediately agree to go along with it; and that she decided against repeating the scheme for her younger daughter.

Huffman's attorneys conceded she "seriously considered" fixing her younger daughter's score but ultimately decided against it, telling Singer in a call recorded by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, "It just doesn't feel right."

Prosecutors excoriated the account offered by Huffman and her attorneys. Since her guilty plea, they said, Huffman and her attorneys have maintained she did not know Singer was paying third parties - Riddell, his accomplice, and Dvorskiy, the test proctor.

"Huffman is a sophisticated businessperson," prosecutors said. "She was clearly aware that Riddell and Dvorskiy weren't helping her cheat on the SAT for free."

Calling it "deliberate and manifestly criminal", prosecutors said Huffman's agreement with Singer was not reached hurriedly, on impulse, in the heat of the college application season.

The scheme "unfolded gradually, over months, requiring her to repeatedly recommit to deception and fraud", they said.

"Her efforts weren't driven by need or desperation," they added, "but by a sense of entitlement, or at least moral cluelessness, facilitated by wealth and insularity".

A sentence of home confinement, prosecutors noted, would be served in Huffman's large Hollywood Hills home, which has an infinity pool.

They dismissed a fine of US$20,000 as "a rounding error" for Huffman, whose wealth they estimated in the tens of millions.

Huffman agrees she should be punished, her attorneys said. But they argue probation, a US$20,000 fine and 250 hours of community service are enough.

If approved, Huffman would work at the Teen Project and the Community Coalition, two Los Angeles-area agencies that work with young people in poor communities, her attorneys said. Huffman said she would tutor young people, help them fill out financial aid applications and answer the phones at the front desk.