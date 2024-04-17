US cities use AI to help ambulances and firetrucks arrive faster

WASHINGTON – With bogus 911 calls and clogged streets making it harder for ambulances and firetrucks to get where they’re needed, overburdened municipal departments are finding they can get through jams with technology that breaks down traffic patterns and categorises emergencies.

US cities have become a testing ground for startups to improve emergency response times – and they promise to save money while doing so. Research group C2Smarter is using sensors to help firetrucks get through Manhattan’s snarled streets faster, while Lyt is deploying artificial intelligence to decide when to turn red lights green in San Jose and Seattle, so city vehicles get to their destinations more quickly.

MD Ally has found a way to triage and redirect 911 calls in Phoenix and Fort Myers, Florida, so hospital emergency rooms aren’t inundated with non-critical cases, while getting people whatever care they require.

The efforts follow a general trend of AI-driven productivity gains and corporate cost-cutting across the US, but in these cases, the positive results can save lives. In New York City alone, the average emergency response time has grown to almost eight minutes, more than a minute longer than it was in 2013, while response times for fires have also lengthened.

C2Smarter–a federally funded consortium of researchers from seven institutions that’s headed by New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering–has just begun work to create a so-called digital twin of some streets in Manhattan’s Harlem neighbourhood, mimicking traffic behaviour and patterns to improve the fire department’s response times.

“We know that traffic is getting worse, it’s affecting EMS and fire response times, and we want to understand better why that is,” says New York City Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

“How can we make recommendations unless we understand what human behaviour is behind it? Not only where is it happening, but also what impacts it and what mitigates it.”

C2Smarter’s technology piggybacks on existing street sensor data to analyse thoroughfares that have grown more cluttered in recent years with delivery e-bikes, Amazon.com trucks and curbside restaurant sheds.

It can then tell a truck the best route to take to a fire. Lead researcher Joseph Chow hopes to do real-time simulations, testing out, say, which vehicle might be in the best location to respond to an emergency.

Depending on the vagaries of everyday traffic, it might not be the one closest to the scene. “We’re still in the lab stage now,” says Dr Chow, whose team is getting all the data in place to train the AI-based traffic prediction system. By the summer, “we should have something more substantial”.

Founded in 2016, Lyt got its start helping city buses move through their routes faster, but its “transit signal priority” technology can be applied to first-responder vehicles as well.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tim Menard started out as an engineer at Toyota and then Tesla, working on traffic simulators and smart cars. “If we can just bring all that technology back to cities,” he says he thought at the time, “we can change traffic for everybody”.

He created a system to connect the sensors that track city vehicles with the software that controls traffic signals, feeding it real-time data on street conditions, which Lyt’s AI analyses to adjust the timing of red and green lights and get buses to their next stop quickly. The system, which learns patterns as it goes, can even be applied to municipal snowplows.

San Jose started testing Lyt on a handful of bus routes in 2018, followed by Seattle, Portland, Oregon, and other cities. In San Jose and Portland, buses have spent 9,107 fewer hours stuck at red lights; that’s 54 weeks of hassle saved. Less idling also saves fuel – worth US$569,000 (S$776,548) last year in those two cities alone – and lowers carbon dioxide emissions.

Over the next two years, San Jose plans to expand Lyt to 242 more intersections, while Toronto is now using it to optimise its routes for snowplows. “We’re jamming pretty well right now,” he says.

Traffic isn’t the only thing that delays ambulances and firetrucks. About half of the 240 million calls made to 911 each year aren’t emergencies, says Shanel Fields, the entrepreneur behind MD Ally, whose father was a volunteer emergency medical technician.