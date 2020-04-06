US cites concern over South China Sea after reported vessel sinking

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States on Monday (April 6) said it was "seriously concerned" about China's reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the disputed South China Sea, urging Beijing to instead focus on global efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Vietnam over the weekend said it had lodged an official protest with China following the boat's sinking with eight fishermen on board, all of whom were all picked up alive by the Chinese vessel, according to a Vietnamese fishing group. More to come.