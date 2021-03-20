US, China trade barbs as they take a stand on hot issues

The opening of the first meeting between senior US and Chinese officials since President Joe Biden took office was on Thursday marred by a biting back-and-forth between the two superpowers, with envoys of both sides trading barbed criticisms of the other's governance and faults.

But after the opening rancour, played out in front of international and Chinese media, the United States and China got down to business and had meaningful discussions behind closed doors.

A pool report quoted a senior Biden administration official as saying that the ensuing conversation was "substantive, serious and direct", running well over the two hours initially allotted.

The US used the session to outline its interests and priorities, and heard the same from its Chinese counterparts, said the official.

The rocky start to the two-day talks in Anchorage, Alaska, began with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken telling his Chinese counterparts that the US would bring up its "deep concerns" about China's policies in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Mr Blinken also listed Chinese cyber attacks on the US and economic coercion of allies as actions that "threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability".

"The alternative to a rules-based order is a world in which might makes right and winners take all, and that would be a far more violent and unstable world for all of us," he added.

Also representing the US was National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who said: "We do not seek conflict, but we welcome stiff competition, and we will always stand up for our principles, for our people and for our friends."

China, represented by top diplomat Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, fired back in a long reply, with Mr Yang saying that the US and China each had its own style of democracy, and that Beijing firmly opposed Washington's interference in its internal affairs.

Mr Yang criticised the US' own human rights record at home and abroad, citing the Black Lives Matter civil rights movement and America's record of using force to "topple other regimes" and "massacre the people of ot-her countries".

Mr Yang also called the US the champion of cyber attacks.