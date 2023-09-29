US, China talks gather momentum, paving way for Xi-Biden summit: WSJ

WASHINGTON - Beijing and Washington are paving the way for Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the United States, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Thursday.

Both sides are discussing a trip to Washington by Mr Xi’s top economic-policy aide, Vice-Premier He Lifeng, the report said, citing people briefed on the matter.

Mr He would be the most senior official to travel to the US since President Joe Biden took office, WSJ said, adding that planning is also under-way for China’s top diplomat and foreign minister Wang Yi to visit Washington in October to prepare for a summit between Mr Xi and Mr Biden. REUTERS