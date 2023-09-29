US, China talks gather momentum, paving way for Xi-Biden summit: WSJ

Beijing and Washington are paving the way for Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the United States. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
30 sec ago

WASHINGTON - Beijing and Washington are paving the way for Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the United States, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Thursday.

Both sides are discussing a trip to Washington by Mr Xi’s top economic-policy aide, Vice-Premier He Lifeng, the report said, citing people briefed on the matter.

Mr He would be the most senior official to travel to the US since President Joe Biden took office, WSJ said, adding that planning is also under-way for China’s top diplomat and foreign minister Wang Yi to visit Washington in October to prepare for a summit between Mr Xi and Mr Biden. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Biden still expects to meet China’s Xi later this year
Xi says China, US ‘should and must’ achieve peaceful co-existence

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top