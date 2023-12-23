US, China inch closer after a turbulent year in ties

WASHINGTON - The four-hour meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in San Francisco on Nov 15 stirred cautious hopes of a thaw in the United States-China relationship. A month later, some early gains appear to be crystallising.

On Dec 22, the two nations restored military dialogue which was frozen by China in August 2022 to protest against then House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Both nations said it was important to keep lines of communication open, according to readouts of the virtual meeting between US General Charles Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his Chinese counterpart, General Liu Zhenli, a member of the Central Military Commission and the chief of its Joint Staff Department.

A week earlier, President Xi added a tone of cordiality via a congratulatory note on the 50th anniversary of the US-China Business Council (USCBC), a Washington-based non-profit organisation that represents more than 270 American companies that do business in China.

He promised a better business environment in China in which US companies would have new opportunities amid worries that the world’s second-largest economy is struggling to recover from a serious real estate crisis and foreign investors are leaving the country.

Mr Xi also asked the group and its members to “build more bridges for friendly exchange” and expand cooperation.

At the US end, positive signals came from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who has emerged as a key interlocutor in the unfolding phase of US-China ties. She said she would make her second visit to China in 2024 as the two nations mark 45 years of diplomatic ties.

Her focus will be on sorting out “difficult areas of concern”, she said, providing a preview of her trip’s agenda in a speech before the USCBC.

“There are many areas on which the US and China strongly disagree. There is also always the risk of shocks that impact both of our countries. We seek not to resolve all our disagreements nor avoid all shocks. This is in no way realistic,” she said.

“But we aim to make our communication resilient so that when we disagree, when shocks occur, we prevent misunderstanding from leading to escalation and causing harm.”

Dr Yellen noted progress made in two areas that could smooth the way forward.

One, China was delivering on the commitment it made during the Biden-Xi dialogue in November to curtail fentanyl precursor shipments to Latin America. This will help address a leading cause of death among young Americans.

The other positive was that working groups set up to resolve finance and economy-related issues were meeting regularly.

“It is often well understood that military leaders need to have quick and reliable means of communication to keep a crisis from spiralling out of control,” she said.

“For economic policymakers responding to financial stress, it is also critical to know the counterpart on the other end of the line and be able to make a quick call. To enable this, the US and China will facilitate exchanges between our financial regulators.”