US, China defence chiefs likely to meet in sign of thawing ties

WASHINGTON - The US and Chinese defence chiefs are likely to meet for their first talks since Beijing suspended dialogue with Washington over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s August visit to Taiwan - the latest sign that ties between the two nations are stabilising.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin would welcome a meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe during a gathering of defence chiefs in Cambodia, Brigadier-General Pat Ryder, the Pentagon spokesman, said on Monday in Jakarta.

That would follow Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent meetings with President Joe Biden and, separately, Vice-President Kamala Harris, who remains in the region.

“Secretary Austin has frequently expressed the importance of keeping lines of communication open between the US and China and welcomes the opportunity to meet with his PRC counterpart in Cambodia,” Brigadier-General Ryder said in a statement, adding that there was nothing formal to announce “at this time”.

A flurry of high-level US-China talks has helped ease pessimism about a relationship that plunged to its lowest point in a generation over issues including Taiwan, human rights in Xinjiang and US restrictions on tech exports to China.

While all those issues remain intractable, the lack of communication between the two sides had fuelled concerns that new disagreements or an accident could quickly spiral out of control.

Biden officials have repeatedly called for “guardrails” to prevent tensions between the world’s two largest economies from getting out of hand. In his encounter on Saturday with Ms Harris in Bangkok, Mr Xi emphasised his view that more communication is needed.

“I hope both sides will step up mutual understanding, reduce misunderstanding and misjudgment, and together push for Sino-US relations to return to a healthy and stable track,” Mr Xi said.

Mr Austin arrives in Cambodia on Monday night for the Asean defence ministers’ gathering after meeting with Indonesia’s defence minister in Jakarta.

The Pentagon chief is scheduled to sit down with his counterparts from the Philippines, Vietnam and Cambodia.

General Wei and Mr Austin last spoke in June in Singapore, when the bulk of the conversation between the two defence chiefs was on Taiwan. Gen Wei condemned American moves to sell arms to the democratically-run island.

That was just before Mrs Pelosi visited Taipei, prompting China to conduct its biggest ever air and sea exercises near the island, including firing a missile that reportedly flew over Taipei.

Mr Biden, who returned to the US on Thursday after visiting Egypt and Indonesia, has said several times that US troops would defend Taiwan from an unprovoked attack.