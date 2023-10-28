US, China agree to work towards an expected Biden-Xi summit

WASHINGTON - The United States and China have agreed to work together towards an expected summit between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping next month, US officials said on Friday, following hours of meetings between Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and senior US diplomats in Washington.

In the first visit by a Chinese foreign minister to Washington since 2018, veteran diplomat Wang Yi also met Mr Biden for an hour, talks that the White House described as a “good opportunity” in keeping lines of communication open between the two geopolitical rivals with deep policy differences.

Mr Wang’s meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US national security advisor Jake Sullivan spanning over two days totalled nine hours, US officials said, describing these interactions as “candid and in-depth”.

Mr Biden’s top aides raised Washington’s key concerns: the need to restore military-to-military channels between the two countries, Beijing’s actions in the East and South China Sea, Taiwan, human rights, the flow of fentanyl precursors and the cases of Americans detained in China, US officials said.

There were also “frank exchanges” between Mr Blinken and Mr Wang over the erupting conflict in the Middle East.

The key area that appeared to show some positive momentum was towards an expected meeting between Mr Biden and Mr Xi on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit next month in San Francisco.

“We are making preparations for such a meeting,” a senior administration official, briefing reporters on the condition of anonymity, said. “Obviously, Chinese leaders often confirm publicly much closer to a trip, so I will leave it to the Chinese side to figure out if and when they make that announcement,” the official said.

Mr Wang told Mr Biden that the objective of his visit was to help “stem the decline” in US-China ties “with an eye on San Francisco”, without giving any details, according to a report from state news agency Xinhua.

“China attaches importance to the US side’s hopes of stabilising and improving US ties with China,” Xinhua quoted Wang as saying.

The Biden administration has seen direct leader-level engagement with Mr Xi as particularly important in managing tensions as it seeks to prevent relations from veering into conflict.

“A big part of a potential meeting would be the two leaders sitting down together and having those conversations on strategic intent,” the official said.

On Thursday, Mr Wang told Mr Blinken that the two countries have disagreements and need “in-depth” and “comprehensive” dialogue to reduce misunderstandings and stabilize ties.

“Not only should we resume dialogue, the dialogue should be in-depth and comprehensive,” Mr Wang said.