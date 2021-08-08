US charges two over plot to kill Myanmar's UN envoy

NEW YORK • US prosecutors have charged two Myanmar citizens over a plot to attack the country's United Nations ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, an outspoken supporter of the democracy movement who has refused junta orders to quit.

In an alleged plot foiled by US investigators, the pair spoke of hiring hitmen who would force Mr Kyaw Moe Tun to resign or, if he refused, to kill him, officials said.

The pair "plotted to seriously injure or kill Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations in a planned attack on a foreign official that was to take place on American soil", Ms Audrey Strauss, the US attorney for the southern district of New York, said on Friday.

Ms Jacqueline Maguire, the acting assistant director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said law enforcement acted "quickly and diligently" after learning of the potential assassination that was planned in Westchester County, a suburban area north of New York City where the ambassador lives.

The bureau got a tip-off last Tuesday, court documents said.

"Our laws apply to everyone in our country, and these men will now face the consequences of allegedly breaking those laws," Ms Maguire said in a statement.

Suspects Phyo Hein Htut, 28, and Ye Hein Zaw, 20, were being charged in a federal court in Westchester on counts for which they could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

It remained unclear what, if any, connection the suspects had with the military junta, which on Feb 1 overthrew the elected government of Ms Aung San Suu Kyi.

Prosecutors said Phyo Hein Htut had been in touch with an arms dealer in Thailand who had dealings with the military in Myanmar. The two conversed by the video chat service FaceTime while Phyo Hein Htut was inside Myanmar's UN mission in New York, a criminal complaint said.

The arms dealer spoke to Phyo Hein Htut about hiring assailants for the plot, which involved sabotaging the tyres of the ambassador's car to force it to crash, the criminal complaint said.

The complaint included photos of what appeared to show US$4,000 (S$5,400) sent in July via the Zelle digital payment app from Ye Hein Zaw to Phyo Hein Htut, allegedly as an advance payment for the hit.

Mr Kyaw Moe Tun made headlines after the coup by flashing the three-finger salute of democracy protesters from his UN chair as Myanmar's representative, defying the junta's insistence that he no longer represents the country.

He has spoken of threats against him and that he is being assigned additional security.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE