US charges govt-linked North Korean in WannaCry, Sony hacks

The US charged a North Korean programmer with some of the most dramatic global hacking cases of recent years, alleging they were carried out on behalf of the regime in Pyongyang (above).
The US charged a North Korean programmer with some of the most dramatic global hacking cases of recent years, alleging they were carried out on behalf of the regime in Pyongyang (above). PHOTO: AFP
Published
21 min ago

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The US charged a North Korean programmer Thursday (Sept 6) with some of the most dramatic global hacking cases of recent years, alleging they were carried on behalf of the regime in Pyongyang.

The hacks included the WannaCry 2.0 virus, the 2104 Sony Pictures attack, and the 2016 cyber-heist of Bangladesh's central bank.

The US Justice and Treasury Departments said Park Jin Hyok was "part of the conspiracy" that masterminded those notorious hacks "on behalf of the Government of North Korea or the Workers' Party of Korea."

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Learning meaningful life lessons at JCU
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!