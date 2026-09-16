US charges 5 people in alleged Russian-backed murder plots

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The US Department of Justice said in the indictment that the individuals were still at large.

WASHINGTON - The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has charged five people in connection with alleged Russian plots involving surveillance, recruitment and targeted killings, according to an indictment unsealed on Sept 15 .

The five people allegedly worked for Russian intelligence services to “conduct attacks and murders around the world, including in the United States”, the DOJ said in the indictment, adding the individuals were still at large.

The DOJ said Russian national Yuri Khrameev, 63; his son, Kirill Khrameev, 27; Cuban nationals Oemis Romagoza Durruthy, 35, and Yaidel Delgado Suarez, 35; and Venezuelan national Angel Eduardo Castro, 22; were charged with an alleged conspiracy to finance terrorism. Khrameev, Suarez, and Castro were also charged with conspiracy to commit murder for hire.

Attorney-General Todd Blanche told reporters the plots included “efforts to murder a Russian dissident who investigators believed was located in the Washington, D.C., area”.

According to the Justice Department, the network allegedly recruited multiple people in the United States to provide surveillance on Russian dissidents, including one living in the US and one in Lithuania.

One recruit was allegedly offered “US$40,000 to ‘eliminate’ or ‘disappear’” a person residing in the US, according to the Justice Department. In 2025 , another US recruit was allegedly offered US$25,000 to kill a person living in Lithuania, it said.

The Russian embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Russia has previously denied conducting such plots on foreign soil, including in the United States. REUTERS