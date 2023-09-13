US CDC to decide who should get the new Covid-19 shots

WASHINGTON - A US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel met on Tuesday to come up with a recommendation on whether updated Covid-19 shots approved by the government should be used broadly or targeted to specific at-risk populations, setting the stage for the launch of a re-vaccination campaign.

The CDC advisers are preparing to decide on whether to recommend that everyone aged six months and older receive a dose of the shots - and signalled that they were leaning towards such a broad use.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday authorised updated Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech as well as by Moderna.

Novavax said the FDA was still reviewing its shot.

The shots are part of a push by public health officials to align the next Covid-19 vaccines more closely with the actual circulating variant of the virus, much as annual flu shots are designed.

A vaccination campaign is expected to be kicked off in the coming days.

Representatives from Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers disclosed list prices for their shots at the ongoing meeting.

Pfizer/BioNTech have set the list price at US$120 (S$160) per dose for their shot.

Moderna said its shot will be available at a price of US$129 per dose.

The list price for Novavax’s shot will be US$130 per dose, and its contracted price will be US$72.50 per dose.

In their presentation at the meeting, the advisers said they were supportive of a universal Covid-19 vaccine recommendation across age groups. The FDA approved the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for people ages 12 and above, and authorised them for emergency use in children ages six months through 11 years.

At issue is whether the advisers will call for targeting specific populations for the shots - such as older adults and people with underlying medical conditions or compromised immune systems - or a campaign aimed at a broader population.

CDC director Mandy Cohen will make the final decision some time after the advisers make their recommendation.