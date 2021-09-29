US CDC says travel warning on Hong Kong was made in error

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - A travel warning for Hong Kong was raised in error on Monday (Sept 27), the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, adding that the city still has a low level of coronavirus cases.

The error has since been corrected on its website, the US CDC said. Hong Kong remains at level 1, the lowest of the agency's four-tiered travel health notice system.

The US CDC had earlier mistakenly changed its travel advisory on the Asian financial hub, raising it by one notch to level 2, citing a "moderate level" of coronavirus. It said then that unvaccinated travellers with a higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19 should avoid non-essential travel to Hong Kong.

The CDC also raised Singapore to level 3 on Monday, citing a "high level" of Covid-19 infections.