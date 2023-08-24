US CDC says new Covid lineage could cause infections in vaccinated individuals

The CDC said it was too soon to know whether this might cause more severe illness compared with previous variants. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
24 sec ago
Published
1 min ago

ATLANTA, Georgia – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday the new BA.2.86 lineage of coronavirus may be more capable than older variants in causing infection in people who have previously had COVID-19 or who have received vaccines.

The CDC said it was too soon to know whether this might cause more severe illness compared with previous variants.

But due to the high number of mutations detected in this lineage, there were concerns about its impact on immunity from vaccines and previous infections, the agency said.

Scientists are keeping an eye on the BA.2.86 lineage because it has 36 mutations that distinguish it from the currently-dominant XBB.1.5 variant.

The CDC, however, said virus samples are not yet broadly available for more reliable laboratory testing of antibodies.

The agency had earlier this month said it was tracking the highly mutated BA.2.86 lineage, which has been detected in the United States, Denmark and Israel.

The CDC said on Wednesday the current increase in hospitalisations in the United States is not likely driven by the BA.2.86 lineage. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Patients still risk getting sick two years after catching Covid-19
US govt awards US$1.4b for development of new Covid-19 therapies, vaccines
Related Stories
Amid fresh wave of Covid-19, workplaces in Beijing navigate infection etiquette
Covid-19 is no longer global health emergency: WHO
S’pore to set up public health centre, planning team to prepare for pandemics
Dorscon green: A visual look at Singapore’s new normal
Future crises: How not to fight the last war
Who is most at risk for long Covid?
Millions of unused, expired Covid-19 vaccines destroyed
The world needs a ‘fire department’ for pandemics

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top