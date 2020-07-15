US CDC head says mask-wearing could get Covid-19 under control within 4-8 weeks

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield said on Tuesday (July 14) that if all Americans wore a mask, the rising cases of Covid-19 could be under control within four to eight weeks.

Mr Redfield was speaking in an online interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association, or JAMA, a medical publication.

"I think if we can get everyone to wear masks right now, we can bring this under control within four, six, eight weeks," he said.

The CDC director also said wearing a mask was a public health issue and that he was "sad" to see it become so politicised.

"I am glad to see the president and vice-president wear a mask. Clearly, in their situation they could easily justify they don't need to ... but we need for them to set the example," Mr Redfield said.

The CDC said in a publication released on Tuesday that most Americans wore cloth face-coverings after the government recommended their use in April.

CDC researchers analysed data from more than 800 adults in two internet surveys in April and May who reported going outdoors in the past week.

Data published in CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report showed that within days of the first national recommendation, 61.9 per cent of people reported using cloth face-coverings when they left home. This number rose to 76.4 per cent a month later.

While more research is needed to understand why some people still do not wear cloth masks, the CDC said public health authorities should continue communicating the importance of covering the mouth and nose.

A more recent survey by US analytics firm Gallup found only 44 per cent "always" wore a mask, and women, Democrats and Northeasterners were most likely to always wear masks in public.

In April, President Donald Trump said the US government recommended use of cloth face-coverings on a voluntary basis to stem the spread of the coronavirus, although he himself would not use one.

Mr Trump finally donned one last week during a visit to a military medical facility outside Washington.