US carries out new strike in Yemen after Biden vows to keep pressure on

WASHINGTON/ADEN - The United States carried out an additional strike against Yemen’s Houthi forces on Jan 12, two officials told Reuters, after President Joe Biden’s administration vowed to protect shipping in the Red Sea.

The latest strike, which one of the US officials said targeted a radar site, came a day after dozens of US and British strikes on the Iran-backed group’s facilities.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not provide more details. Radar infrastructure has been a key target in the US military effort to halt Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

The Houthi movement’s television channel Al-Masirah reported that the US and Britain were targeting the Yemeni capital Sanaa with raids.

Intensifying concerns about a widening regional conflict, US and British warplanes, ships and submarines on Jan 11 launched missiles against targets across Yemen controlled by the group, which has cast its maritime campaign as support for Palestinians under siege by Israel in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

Even as Houthi leaders swore retaliation, Mr Biden warned on Jan 12 that he could order more strikes if they do not stop their attacks on merchant and military vessels in one of the world's most economically vital waterways.

"We will make sure that we respond to the Houthis if they continue this outrageous behaviour," Mr Biden told reporters during a stop in Pennsylvania on Jan 12.

Witnesses confirmed explosions early on Jan 12, Yemen time, at military bases near airports in the capital Sanaa and Yemen's third city Taiz, a naval base at Yemen's main Red Sea port Hodeidah and military sites in the coastal Hajjah governorate.

White House spokesman John Kirby said the strikes had targeted the Houthis' ability to store, launch and guide missiles or drones, which the group has used in recent months to threaten Red Sea shipping.

The Pentagon said the US-British assault reduced the Houthis' capacity to launch fresh attacks. The US military said 60 targets in 28 sites were hit.