Straitstimes.com header logo

US carries out large-scale retaliatory strikes against ISIS in Syria, officials say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

U.S. President Donald Trump salutes, as members of the military carry a transfer case, during a dignified transfer of the remains of two Iowa National Guard members killed in Syria, Sgt. Edgar Torres Tovar and Sgt. William Howard, and Ayad Mansoor Sakat, of Macomb, Michigan, who was working as an interpreter in Syria, at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, U.S., December. 17, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump salutes, as soldiers carry a casket from a plane on Dec 17 in the US state of Delaware.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

WASHINGTON – The US military launched airstrikes against dozens of Islamic State targets in Syria on Dec 19 in retaliation for an attack on US personnel, US officials said.

President Donald Trump had

vowed to retaliate after an attack

on US personnel last weekend in Syria by a suspected Islamic State member.

Mr Trump said on Dec 19 that the US military had launched “very serious retaliation” against the Islamic State group in Syria following an attack that left three Americans dead.

“I am hereby announcing that the United States is inflicting very serious retaliation, just as I promised, on the murderous terrorists responsible,” Mr Trump said on his Truth Social network.

“We are striking very strongly against ISIS strongholds in Syria, a place soaked in blood which has many problems, but one that has a bright future if ISIS can be eradicated,” he wrote, using an acronym for the group.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the strikes targeted “ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites” and said the operation was OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE.

“This is not the beginning of a war – it is a declaration of vengeance,” Mr Hegseth said. “Today, we hunted and we killed our enemies. Lots of them. And we will continue,” he added.

Two US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the strikes were against dozens of Islamic State targets across central Syria.

Two US

Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed

on Dec 13 in the central Syrian town of Palmyra by an attacker who targeted a convoy of American and Syrian forces before being shot dead, according to the US military. Three other U.S. soldiers were also wounded in the attack.

A US-led coalition has carried out airstrikes and ground operations in Syria targeting Islamic State suspects in recent months, often with the involvement of Syria’s security forces.

About 1,000 US troops remain in Syria.

The Syrian Interior Ministry has described the attacker as a member of the Syrian security forces suspected of sympathising with Islamic State.

Syria’s government is now led by former rebels who toppled leader Bashar al-Assad in 2024 after a 13-year civil war, and includes members of Syria’s former Al Qaeda branch who broke with the group and clashed with Islamic State.

Syria has been cooperating with a US-led coalition against Islamic State, reaching an agreement in November when President Ahmed al-Sharaa visited the White House. REUTERS, AFP

More on this topic
Trump to vow ‘stronger’ US in TV address as economic worries mount
Trump marks return of US troops killed in Syria
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.