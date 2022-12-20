US Capitol riot panel to vote on Trump criminal charges

WASHINGTON - Lawmakers investigating last year’s deadly assault on the US Capitol are set to vote at their final public meeting on Monday on whether to recommend criminal charges against former president Donald Trump.

The decision will be the culmination of an 18-month probe by a House of Representatives select committee that interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and held explosive public hearings on the storming of Congress on Jan 6, 2021.

At least five people died after a mob whipped up by Mr Trump’s false claims of a stolen election and directed to march on Congress by the defeated president ransacked the seat of US democracy in a thwarted bid to prevent the transfer of power to President Joe Biden.

The committee is expected to urge the Justice Department to pursue Mr Trump on at least three charges related to the violence - inciting an insurrection, obstructing an official proceeding and conspiring to defraud the United States.

The referrals would be largely symbolic, as the panel has no control over charging decisions, which rest with the Justice Department.

Mr Jack Smith, a largely independent special prosecutor appointed by Attorney-General Merrick Garland, is leading his own investigation into Mr Trump related to the 2020 election.

But the lawmakers’ move would nevertheless be historic, as Congress has never made a criminal referral against a current or former president.

It would also be a major blow to Mr Trump amid a series of missteps in the weeks since he announced a comeback bid for the White House.

Charges could eventually result in prison time and a ban from public office for the 76-year-old tycoon, who still wields considerable power in the Republican Party.

“I think that the evidence is there that Donald Trump committed criminal offences in connection with his efforts to overturn the election,” Democratic committee member Adam Schiff, a former federal prosecutor, told CNN on Sunday.

‘Congress cannot remain silent’

The seven Democratic and two Republican panel members are winding down their work before the end of the year, and have compiled their findings into an eight-chapter report set to be released on Wednesday.

The executive summary is expected to be issued on Monday.

The committee maintains that Mr Trump “oversaw and coordinated a sophisticated seven-part plan to overturn the presidential election and prevent the transfer of presidential power”.

Investigators say the plot began with Mr Trump’s campaign to spread allegations that the election was marred by widespread fraud.

He is accused of trying to corrupt the Justice Department and of pressuring his vice-president Mike Pence, state election officials and legislators to help overturn the election by violating the Constitution and the law.