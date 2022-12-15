US businesses pump investment into Africa at Biden summit

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden was set on Wednesday to lay out a long-term commitment to African leaders as US companies announced more than US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion), led by technology deals, for a continent where China has become a top player.

Mr Biden will deliver an address on Africa to some 49 leaders who have gathered in Washington for the continent-wide summit, the first held by a US president since Barack Obama in 2014.

The White House said Mr Biden will give details on some US$55 billion in support for Africa over the next few years, which will include climate initiatives and training of health workers.

Mr Biden is also expected to offer US support for a greater role for the African Union, including a permanent berth in the Group of 20 club of major economies.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday warned African leaders that both China and Russia were “destabilising” the continent; Beijing through mega-contracts that he said lack transparency.

Investing in technology

China in the past decade has surpassed the United States on investing in Africa, largely through major infrastructure projects and loans that have totalled more than US$120 billion since the start of the century.

On the second day of the three-day summit, US businesses also mobilised to lay out business plans in Africa, where China for the past decade has outpaced the US with its spending blitz.

Cisco and partner Cybastion said they would commit US$858 million to bolster cybersecurity through 10 contracts across Africa, addressing a vulnerability that has held up online development.

The ABD Group said it would commit US$500 million starting in Ivory Coast to adopt cloud technology through data centres that can work with major US technology firms.

Technology leader Microsoft said it would employ satellites to bring Internet access to some 10 million people, half of them in Africa, hoping to bridge a digital divide that has held back the continent.

The project will prioritise Internet access in areas of Egypt, Senegal and Angola that have not had access to the Internet, often due to unreliable electricity.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said that the company has been impressed by its engineers in Nairobi and Lagos.