US woman who had hands and legs amputated walks down the aisle

A woman who had her hands and legs amputated beat the odds to walk down the aisle last Saturday (Aug 11).

Ms Amanda Flores, 37, who is among the few female quadruple amputees in the world, married her boyfriend Frank Bordoy at Luther Place Memorial Church in Washington.

Wearing a strapless beaded white gown, Ms Flores walked down the aisle to Franz Schubert's Ave Maria.

The couple's touching love story captured hearts on the Internet since it was reported by local media outlets The New York Times (NYT) and CBS News this week.

According to NYT, Ms Flores and Mr Bordoy met at a restaurant in April 2013 and quickly connected over their shared passion for cooking, among other things.

Both were divorced, with two children younger than seven, and they also shared a similar senses of humour, the report said.

However, in November 2014, Ms Flores came down with a cough and sore throat that she had initially thought was just a cold.

When she slipped into a coma, doctors found out that she had a bacterial infection in her throat, which had led to a septic shock. Her organs also began to fail.

She awoke to find out the shocking news that doctors had to amputate her hands and legs to save her life.

While Ms Flores' family told Mr Bordoy that they would understand if he wanted to walk away from their relationship, Mr Bordoy decided that he was staying put. And he proposed to Ms Flores soon after.

But before she were to marry, Ms Flores set her mind on one thing - to walk down the aisle.

She told CBS News: "The likelihood of me truly walking independently again was pretty slim because very few people have what it takes."

Last Saturday, after several months of determination and work, Ms Flores made her way down the aisle with prosthetic arms and legs in front of nearly a hundred family member and friends.

When it was time to say their vows, the couple and their guests found themselves giggling when they got to the part, "in sickness and health".

The couple later hosted a reception at a hotel, where they shared their first dance to John Legend's All Of Me.