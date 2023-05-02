US bride dies after alleged drunken driver crashes into newly-weds’ vehicle

A bride in the United Staes was killed in an accident involving an alleged drunken driver shortly after leaving her wedding ceremony in Folly Beach, South Carolina, on April 28.

Ms Samantha Miller, 34, had just said “I do” to her husband Aric Hutchinson, 36, five hours earlier at her wedding reception.

The couple had left the wedding reception with two relatives at about 10pm with two relatives in a golf cart, which was hit by a grey Toyota driven by 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski.

First responders attempted to revive Ms Miller, but she died at the scene.

Mr Hutchinson is in critical condition with numerous broken bones and a brain injury, and both relatives were injured, one seriously, his mother Annette Hutchinson said.

“They were struck from behind by a drunk driver travelling at 65mph (105kmh) in a 25mph zone. The golf cart was thrown over 100 yards (91m) and rolled several times,” Mrs Annette Hutchinson said on a GoFundMe page she set up to pay for Ms Miller’s burial and the medical costs for her son and their two relatives.

Police at the scene said Komoroski was not injured in the crash.

She had also allegedly smelled of alcohol, and told officers that all she had to drink was one beer and one tequila drink about an hour before the crash.

She refused to perform a field sobriety test and became uncooperative, and was taken into custody.

Komoroski was charged with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in great bodily injury and/or death, and faces up to 25 years in prison on each count. She also has a history of speeding-related charges, reported Charleston news website Count On 2, citing court records.

Investigators said data retrieved from Komoroski’s car indicated she had “only briefly hit the brakes” before she struck the golf cart.

Public safety director for Folly Beach Chief Andrew Gilreath told CNN that the golf cart the newly-weds were in was decorated with cans and a “just married” sign.

The golf cart, which had lights and was legal to drive at night, was “was quite mangled, and it was on its side” following the accident, he added.

“I was handed Aric’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows. Aric has lost the love of his life,” said Ms Hutchinson on the GoFundMe page.

The campaign, which had a US$100,000 (S$134,000) target, has already received nearly US$400,000 through about 9,600 donations.