US orders Anthropic to halt foreign access to its most advanced AI models

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The Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models would be subject to export controls to any location outside of the United States and to all foreign persons within the country.

Anthropic said on June 12 it has been ordered by the US government to suspend access for all foreign nationals to its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 artificial intelligence models, citing national security concerns.

The company said it received the export control directive on June 12 from the government, which gave no specific details of its national security concern.

It is Anthropic’s understanding, however, that the government believes it has become aware of a method of bypassing, or “jailbreaking”, Fable 5, according to the company’s statement.

“The net effect of this order is that we must abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all our customers to ensure compliance. Access to all other Anthropic models will not be affected,” Anthropic said.

Anthropic added that it believed there was a “misunderstanding” and that it is working to restore access to the models as soon as possible. REUTERS