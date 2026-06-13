Straitstimes.com header logo

US orders Anthropic to halt foreign access to its most advanced AI models

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models would be subject to export controls to any location outside of the United States and to all foreign persons within the country.

The Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models would be subject to export controls to any location outside of the United States and to all foreign persons within the country.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

Anthropic said on June 12 it has been ordered by the US government to suspend access for all foreign nationals to its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 artificial intelligence models, citing national security concerns.

The company said it received the export control directive on June 12 from the government, which gave no specific details of its national security concern.

It is Anthropic’s understanding, however, that the government believes it has become aware of a method of bypassing, or “jailbreaking”, Fable 5, according to the company’s statement.

“The net effect of this order is that we must abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all our customers to ensure compliance. Access to all other Anthropic models will not be affected,” Anthropic said.

Anthropic added that it believed there was a “misunderstanding” and that it is working to restore access to the models as soon as possible. REUTERS

More on this topic
Anthropic looks to set up shop in Singapore, fill roles in finance and product support
Anthropic calls for global freeze in AI development
See more on

AI/artificial intelligence

Anthropic

US foreign policy

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.