US' Blinken visits Ukraine border, pledges more refugee aid

RZESZOW, POLAND (AFP) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday (March 5) visited a crossing on Poland's border with Ukraine where hundreds of thousands of people have been fleeing from advancing Russian forces.

Blinken also visited a cavernous Polish holding centre with around 3,000 refugees and said Washington was preparing to set aside another US$2.75 billion (S$3.7 billion) for the humanitarian crisis.

"The people of Poland know how important it is to defend freedom," he said after talks with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau earlier on Saturday in the nearby city of Rzeszow in southeast Poland.

"Poland is doing vital work in response to this crisis."

He said the White House was seeking US$2.75 billion to provide support for those fleeing Ukraine, and countries that accept them, after Russia began its invasion on Feb 24.

Polish border guards on Saturday said around 827,600 people have fled from Ukraine into Poland, making it by far the highest flow of refugees.

Ukraine's other neighbours to the west, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia, have also taken in refugees.

Speaking next to Blinken, Rau said Poland would remain open to refugees.

"Russia's aggression in Ukraine caused a humanitarian crisis of an unimaginable scale," said Rau.

"Our priority is organising effective aid to hundreds of thousands, and soon to be millions of refugees."