US blasts China for vast hacking campaign, indicts two allegedly China-linked hackers

The US government charged two Chinese nationals over sustained hacking campaigns on technology companies and governments around the world, with top officials condemning their "brazen thievery" of intellectual property and confidential business data as a threat to America's economic and national security.

The charges were unsealed on Thursday (Dec 20) and announced by Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein, who said the two men were part of a group whose cyber-attacks gave China's intelligence service access to sensitive business information.

Said Mr Rosenstein: "This is outright cheating and theft, and it gives China an unfair advantage at the expense of law-abiding businesses and countries that follow the international rules in return for the privilege of participating in the global economic system."

Thursday's indictments and public statements that followed marked the increased willingness of the US to confront Chinese cyber-espionage head-on, a long-running and deep issue of contention between Washington and Beijing.

In a joint statement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen strongly urged China to abide by its commitment to act responsibly in cyberspace, while warning that the US would take appropriate measures to defend its interests.

"Stability in cyberspace cannot be achieved if countries engage in irresponsible behavior that undermines the national security and economic prosperity of other countries. These actions by Chinese actors to target intellectual property and sensitive business information present a very real threat to the economic competitiveness of companies in the United States and around the globe," they said.

The two men, Zhu Hua and Zhang Shi Long, operated under several handles, with Zhu known as Afwar, CVNX, Alayos, Godkiller, while Zhang was known as Baobeilong and Atreexp.

They were accused of being members of a hacking group called Advanced Persistent Threat 10 (APT10), also known as Stone Panda and Red Apollo, which acted in association with the Chinese Ministry of State Security's Tianjin State Security Bureau.

Their latest campaign began around 2014 and targeted companies which remotely managed the information technology infrastructure of businesses and governments around the world.

Through these service providers, the group gained unauthorised access to a wide range of companies in Brazil, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, India, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the US, according to the indictment. These affected companies included Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co and IBM, reported Reuters.

The hackers then installed malware using malicious files masquerading as legitimate files, which let them monitor victims' computers remotely and steal user credentials, allowing them to log in remotely and steal data.

The compromised companies included a global financial institution and other firms in a wide range of sectors, including telecommunications and consumer electronics, medical equipment, packaging, manufacturing, consulting, healthcare, biotechnology, oil and gas exploration and mining.

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey S. Berman, who made the announcement along with Mr Rosenstein, said: "It is galling that American companies and government agencies spent years of research and countless dollars to develop their intellectual property, while the defendants simply stole it and got it for free. As a nation, we cannot, and will not, allow such brazen thievery to go unchecked."

APT10 also stole Navy data including the names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, salary information, phone numbers and email addresses of more than 100,000 Navy personnel.

These computer intrusions continued in 2018, said prosecutors. This would have been a violation of a 2015 agreement between Chinese President Xi Jinping and then-President Barack Obama to stop cyber espionage between their two countries.

APT10 also hacked the computer systems of commercial and defense technology companies and US agencies in a separate campaign that began in 2006, stealing hundreds of gigabytes of data from at least 45 companies and government bodies across a dozen US states.

They did so using a technique called "spear phishing", tricking employees into opening the malicious emails by disguising them as being sent from legitimate email addresses with customised content.