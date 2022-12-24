US awards defence contract worth over $1.4b to Lockheed Martin

The US defence department is procuring parts and components to keep its fleet of F-35s in the air.
WASHINGTON – The United States awarded defence contracts to companies on Friday, including one of over a billion dollars to Lockheed Martin.

“This contract procures long lead time materials, parts, components and efforts necessary to maintain on-time production and delivery of 118 Lot 18 aircraft F-35 aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-US Department of Defence participants, and foreign military Sales customers,” the department said on the US$1.05 billion (S$1.4 billion) Lockheed contract.

Earlier in December, Lockheed Martin received a defence department contract worth US$431 million to deliver new High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and support services for the US Army and its foreign allies.

Separately, Boeing was awarded a US$497 million, firm-fixed-price contract for CH-47F helicopters. REUTERS

