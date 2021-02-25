US audit report cites 'weaknesses' in FAA certification of Boeing 737 Max

A December 2020 photo shows American Airlines Flight 718 taking off from Miami, after regulators lifted a 20-month grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A US inspector-general's office report set to be released on Thursday (Feb 25) faulted "weaknesses" in the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) certification of the Boeing 737 Max that was grounded for 20 months after two crashes killed 346 people.

The 63-page Transportation Department's inspector-general report seen by Reuters said the FAA did not have a complete understanding of a key Boeing safety system tied to both crashes, said "much work remains" to address outstanding issues and cited "management and oversight weaknesses."

The FAA agreed to implement all 14 recommendations in the report.

Boeing declined to immediately comment.

