US Attorney-General Barr begins roll-out of Russia report in landmark moment for Trump

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Attorney-General William Barr on Thursday (April 18) offered some details of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russia’s role in the 2016 US election before making it public, emphasising that it found no collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Moscow.

Mr Barr, a Trump appointee, gave a news conference ahead of the planned release of the long-awaited report as he sought to shape the narrative on a watershed day in Mr Trump’s presidency.

“The Russian government sought to interfere in our election process, but thanks to the special counsel’s thorough investigation, we now know that the Russian operatives who perpetrated these schemes did not have the cooperation of President Trump or the Trump campaign,” Mr Barr said.

Mr Barr said that Mr Mueller’s report recounts 10 episodes involving President Trump and evaluates whether they qualified as obstruction of the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Barr said at a news conference that he and Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein disagreed with some of Mr Mueller’s “legal theories” about obstruction of justice and concluded that the special counsel did not have “sufficient” evidence to establish that Trump committed an obstruction of justice offence.

There was also no evidence Mr Trump acted with corrupt motives, Mr Barr said.

Mr Barr said Mr Trump’s personal lawyers “were given the opportunity to read a final version of the redacted report before it was publicly released”, a revelation certain to infuriate congressional Democrats.

The report’s disclosure, with portions expected to be blacked out by Mr Barr to protect some sensitive information, is certain to launch a new political fight in Congress and on the 2020 presidential campaign trail, as Mr Trump seeks re-election in a deeply divided country.

Related Story Key players in Mueller's Russia probe

Mr Barr said that most of the redactions made to the report were made to prevent harm to ongoing legal matters.

Mr Barr said that none of the redactions were made due to executive privilege, a legal doctrine that allows the President to withhold information from other government branches.

Mr Barr also said that the US Congress will receive a less redacted version of the report than the one released to the public.

“PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!” the Republican president wrote in one of a series of Twitter posts ahead of the release attacking the Mueller inquiry and Democrats.

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019

The report promises to provide new details about some of the biggest questions in the investigation, including the extent and nature of his campaign’s interactions with Russia and actions Mr Trump may have taken to hinder the inquiry, including his 2017 firing of Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey.

Mr Mueller submitted the report to Mr Barr on March 22. Two days later, Mr Barr told lawmakers the inquiry did not establish that Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign team engaged in a criminal conspiracy with Russia and that Mr Mueller had not exonerated Mr Trump of committing the crime of obstruction of justice.