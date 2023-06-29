US asks Asean claimants to resolve own South China Sea issues before taking on China

WASHINGTON – The United States called on Asean claimants to the South China Sea to resolve their differences with each other, so they could strengthen their “collective voice” in negotiations with China, said Washington’s top diplomat for East Asia on Wednesday.

Mr Daniel Kritenbrink said the US was particularly encouraged by recent agreements between Indonesia and Vietnam, as well as between Indonesia and Malaysia, to settle their sea boundaries and end long-running disputes over their overlapping claims to parts of the South China Sea.

“We believe that US policy has bolstered regional confidence in US resolve, and it has empowered South China Sea claimants to speak up publicly to protect their own rights and interests,” he said at a forum organised by the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

“Moving forward, we want to support South-east Asian claimants with both our words and our actions,” added Mr Kritenbrink.

He said that there had been a “clear and upward trend” of Chinese coercion in the contested waters, citing recent incidents, including one in May where Chinese vessels “engaged in unsafe manoeuvres” in the waters around Vietnam’s oil and gas installations.

Such provocative behaviour raises the risks for businesses, effectively pushing out competition and paving the way for China to push a joint development deal with its state-owned firms, said Mr Kritenbrink.

Washington opposes this, he said, adding: “The US supports nations in standing up for their interests and resisting pressure to accept any deal whereby they would be compelled to yield those rights (to natural resources in their exclusive economic zones) to any other country.”

He reiterated Washington’s stance that the US took no position on territorial claims in the South China Sea, but maintained that claimants’ maritime claims should be in accordance with international law.

The diplomat also said that the US was focused on helping countries in the region upgrade their maritime security, and that its regional strategy was to build on its relationships with partners instead of making them side with either Washington or Beijing.

“We’re not in the business of forcing countries to choose...(but) ensuring countries have choice and the ability to make their own decisions free from coercion,” he said.

Mr Kritenbrink also said that he saw a growing role for India in partnering with the US in the South China Sea.

There would also be an expansion of collaboration among members of the Quad security group, which consists of Australia, India, Japan and the US, said the diplomat, who added that Washington welcomed the cooperation of other countries too.

The US’ focus across the region was to build the capacity of “allies, partners and friends” that shared the vision of a peaceful and stable world, said Mr Kritenbrink.