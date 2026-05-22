US arrests sister of Cuban military conglomerate chief

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The United States arrested Ms Adys Lastres Morera, sister of the executive president of GAESA, a sprawling conglomerate of military-run businesses, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on May 21 .

Ms Morera, who entered the United States as a lawful permanent resident in 2023, is now in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) pending removal proceedings, according to a separate statement from ICE.

Ms Morera’s presence poses a threat to the US and undermines American foreign policy interests, the statement said.

Cuba’s leadership rarely talks publicly about GAESA, which stands for Grupo de Administracion Empresarial, or business administration group.

It has long held that such discretion is necessary to confront a US trade and financial blockade that severely complicates the island’s business with the outside world. REUTERS