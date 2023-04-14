US arrests 21-year-old National Guardsman in classified documents leak

WASHINGTON – The FBI arrested a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman in connection with the leak of highly classified documents including maps, intelligence updates and the assessment of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Jack Teixeira, who works for the US Air Force National Guard, was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon without incident.

He will be charged with “unauthorised removal, retention and transmission of classified national defence information,” Attorney-General Merrick Garland told reporters at a Washington press conference.

“This investigation is ongoing. We will share more information at the appropriate time”

Mr Garland said Teixeira will be arraigned in US District Court in Boston.

He didn’t say when and didn’t take questions.

The New York Times reported earlier on Thursday that Teixeira was the leader of a gaming chat group where the classified documents first appeared.

The leak of dozens of pages of documents has been described as one of the most damaging and embarrassing intelligence disclosures in a decade.

The documents were shared among a small group on the Discord text and video chat app before being picked up and circulated more broadly on Telegram messaging service, where international news organisations first became aware of them.

Earlier on Thursday, President Joe Biden said the US was close to concluding the investigation into the leak and downplayed its significance.

“There’s a full-blown investigation going on right now, as you know, with the intelligence community and the Justice Department,” Mr Biden told reporters in Dublin on Thursday.

Referring to who leaked the documents, Mr Biden said, investigators were “getting close, but I don’t have an answer.”

Not concerned

“I’m not concerned about the leak,” Mr Biden said.

“I’m concerned that it happened. But there’s nothing contemporaneous” in the documents, he said.