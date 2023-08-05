Readiness at risk: US Army second military branch to lose confirmed leader over Senate block

WASHINGTON - The US Army no longer has a Senate-confirmed leader as a Republican senator continues to block military nominations, a move military leaders on Friday said threatens readiness and undermines the retention of officers.

As retiring Chief of Staff of the Army, General James McConville, relinquishes command, this will be the first time in history the US military will have two branches without a confirmed leader, the Pentagon said.

“In our dangerous world of security, the United States demands orderly and prompt transitions of our confirmed military leaders,” US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said, during the change of command hearing.

“Great teams need great leaders.” REUTERS