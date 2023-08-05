Readiness at risk: US Army second military branch to lose confirmed leader over Senate block

A Republican senator continues to block military nominations in the US, a move that military leaders say threatens readiness. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
18 min ago
Published
23 min ago

WASHINGTON - The US Army no longer has a Senate-confirmed leader as a Republican senator continues to block military nominations, a move military leaders on Friday said threatens readiness and undermines the retention of officers.

As retiring Chief of Staff of the Army, General James McConville, relinquishes command, this will be the first time in history the US military will have two branches without a confirmed leader, the Pentagon said.

“In our dangerous world of security, the United States demands orderly and prompt transitions of our confirmed military leaders,” US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said, during the change of command hearing.

“Great teams need great leaders.” REUTERS

More On This Topic
Biden chooses female admiral to lead US Navy
Two US Navy sailors arrested on charges of sharing secrets with China

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top