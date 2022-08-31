US army grounds entire fleet of 400 Chinook helicopters

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The US Army has grounded its entire fleet of some 400 CH-47 Chinook transport helicopters after engine fires broke out on a few of them, a spokesman for the service said Tuesday (Aug 30) evening.

"The Army has identified the root cause of fuel leaks that caused a small number of engine fires among an isolated number of H-47 helicopters, and is implementing corrective measures to resolve this issue," the spokesman said in a statement.

She added that there had been no deaths or injuries but that the Chinooks would be grounded "out of an abundance of caution until those corrective actions are complete".

The statement did not say how long the Chinooks might be out of service.

The iconic twin-engine aircraft, an Army workhorse for six decades, is manufactured by the Boeing and its engines are made by Honeywell International.

The Army's decision was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

Boeing referred questions to the Army.

Honeywell didn't immediately comment.

The Chinook's primary mission, according to a Boeing web page, is the "transport of troops, artillery, equipment, and fuel". Honeywell said it is in use by 22 countries.