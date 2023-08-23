US approves possible sale of F-16 search and track systems to Taiwan

Taiwan’s military spending will rise by 3.5 per cent year on year to hit a fresh record high in 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON - The US State Department has approved a possible US$500 million (S$677 million) sale to Taiwan of infrared search and track systems for F-16 fighter jets, as well as other equipment, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” it said in a statement.

The move could irritate Beijing, which repeatedly demanded the United States – Taiwan’s most important arms supplier – halt the sale of weapons to the island.

The Pentagon said the principal contractor would be Lockheed Martin Corp, which makes the F-16.

Taiwan’s military spending will rise by 3.5 per cent year on year to hit a fresh record high in 2024, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday, pledging to improve defences amid a growing threat from China, which views Taiwan as its own territory.

The US$500 million is the maximum potential value of the contract and the actual dollar value will be lower, the Pentagon said.

The US unveiled a Taiwan weapons aid package worth up to US$345 million in July.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded. REUTERS

