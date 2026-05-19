US approves $5.4 billion in helicopters, upgrades for Seoul

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Seoul is seeking to buy 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, along with navigation, sonar and other equipment, valued at up to US$3 billion.

WASHINGTON - The US State Department has approved potential sales of up to US$4.2 billion (S$5.4 billion) in helicopters and related equipment to South Korea, according to announcements on May 18 .

Seoul is seeking to buy 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, produced by Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky division, along with navigation, sonar and other equipment, valued at up to US$3 billion.

The aircraft provide naval forces with anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare capability, according to the manufacturer.

In a separate case, South Korea has asked to purchase AH-64E Apache attack helicopter upgrades worth up to US$1.2 billion.

The potential sale, for which Apache manufacturer Boeing is the main contractor, includes eight AN/APG-78 Longbow fire control radars, jointly produced by Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

The State Department said the purchases would bolster the security of a key ally in the Indo-Pacific region.

Buying the airframes and upgrade equipment will boost South Korea’s ability to respond to “current and future threats” and provide the country with credible deterrence, according to the announcement.

The State Department approval, which is subject to congressional review, represents the maximum quantities and value for a possible sale. BLOOMBERG