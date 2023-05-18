US appeals judges appear to express support for opponents of abortion pill

WASHINGTON - Federal appeals court judges on Wednesday appeared to express support for opponents of the abortion pill mifepristone to pursue their challenge to its US approval, which has potentially far-reaching consequences for abortion access across the country.

From the start of the high-stakes oral arguments before the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in the Louisiana city of New Orleans, all three judges on the panel repeatedly pressed lawyers for the United States government and Danco Laboratories, which sells the drug under the brand name Mifeprex.

Circuit Judge James Ho interrupted the government’s lawyer, Ms Sarah Harrington, almost as soon as she began her presentation, questioning her use of “unprecedented” to describe the case.

“I guess I’m just wondering why not just focus on the facts of this case rather than have this sort of ‘FDA (Food and Drug Administration) can do no wrong’ theme,” Judge Ho said.

The judges appeared sceptical of the government’s and Danco’s views that the doctors and organisations who brought the lawsuit could not sue because they have not been harmed by the FDA’s approval of the drug in 2000.

The government and Danco want the panel to overturn April’s ruling by US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, suspending mifepristone’s approval.

The challenge to the drug’s availability comes as Republican-led states have enacted an increasing number of abortion bans and restrictions.

Those moves follow the US Supreme Court decision last June to overturn its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had legalised the procedure nationwide.

Anti-abortion groups and doctors, led by the recently formed Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, defended Judge Kacsmaryk’s order during Wednesday’s argument. They claimed in their lawsuit in 2022 that mifepristone is unsafe and that the FDA’s approval of it was illegal.

Ms Harrington was interrupted several times by the judges when asked to explain why the government thought the doctors lacked standing to sue.

The emergency room doctors said in court filings they were being forced to complete surgical abortions, which was against their conscience, for women who took the pill but failed to complete a medical abortion.

“It just strikes me that what the FDA has done in making this more available,” said Circuit Judge Cory Wilson, “is you’ve made it much more likely that patients are going to go to emergency care or a medical clinic where one of these doctors is a member.”

The judges questioned and interrupted Ms Erin Hawley, the lawyer for the anti-abortion plaintiffs, less than the government and Danco’s lawyers.