US appeals court temporarily halts mail delivery of abortion pill

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The court order requires women seeking abortions anywhere in the US to obtain mifepristone in person from health clinics.

– A US appeals court on May 1 temporarily halted mail delivery of mifepristone, the medication used in the majority of abortions in the US.

A three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals delivered the order in a lawsuit brought by the southern state of Louisiana, which has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country, against the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The order by the conservative-dominated court requires women seeking abortions anywhere in the US to obtain mifepristone in person from health clinics, and bans delivery by mail or through a pharmacy.

The appeals court overturned a lower court ruling that allowed mifepristone to continue to be delivered by mail while the FDA conducts a review of its regulations regarding the drug.

Proponents of reviewing mifepristone’s safety have cited a study – which was not peer-reviewed and was published on a website, not in a scientific journal – conducted by a conservative think-tank.

The FDA originally approved mifepristone in 2000. It is the most common method for abortion care in the US and is also routinely used for managing early miscarriage.

Mifepristone, which prevents pregnancy progression, and misoprostol, which empties the uterus, are approved to terminate a pregnancy up to 70 days of gestation in the US.

Louisiana Attorney-General Liz Murrill welcomed the appeals court decision calling it a “Victory for Life!”

“The Biden abortion cartel facilitated the deaths of thousands of Louisiana babies (and millions in other states) through illegal mail-order abortion pills,” Ms Murrill said. “Today, that nightmare is over.”

‘Isn’t about science’

President and chief executive Nancy Northup of the Center for Reproductive Rights, condemned the appeals court ruling, which is expected to be appealed to the US Supreme Court.

“This isn’t about science – it’s about making abortion as difficult, expensive, and unreachable as possible,” Ms Northup said in a statement.

Ms Julia Kaye, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, said that “anti-abortion politicians have just made it much harder for people everywhere in the country to get a medication that abortion and miscarriage patients have been safely using for more than 25 years”.

Some 20 states have banned or restricted abortion since the Supreme Court in June 2022 overturned the landmark Roe versus Wade ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion for half a century.

Polls show that a majority of Americans support continued access to safe abortion, even as conservative groups push to limit the procedure or ban it outright.

In 2024, the US Supreme Court rejected a bid to restrict mifepristone, ruling that anti-abortion groups and doctors challenging the medication lacked the legal standing to bring the case. AFP