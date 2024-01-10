US appeals court judges skeptical of Trump immunity claim

WASHINGTON - A panel of US appeals court judges appeared deeply skeptical on Jan 9 of Donald Trump’s claim that as a former president he should be immune from prosecution on charges he conspired to overturn the 2020 election.

The 77-year-old Trump attended the appeals court hearing held under tight security in a Washington courthouse just blocks away from the US Capitol stormed by his supporters on Jan 6, 2021.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, listened quietly to the arguments in front of a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals before he addressed reporters and warned of “bedlam” if his prosecution goes ahead.

Trump, who was impeached twice by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives while in office but acquitted both times by Republicans in the Senate, is scheduled to go on trial on March 4 on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump’s attorney John Sauer told the judges that a president can only be prosecuted for actions taken while in the White House if they have first been impeached and convicted by Congress.

“To authorise the prosecution of a president for his official acts would open a Pandora’s Box from which this nation may never recover,” Sauer said.

“The notion that criminal immunity for a president doesn’t exist is a shocking holding,” he said. “It would authorize, for example, the indictment of President Biden in the Western District of Texas after he leaves office for mismanaging the border.”

District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is to preside over Trump’s trial, rejected his immunity claim last month and the judges who heard his appeal on Tuesday also appeared unconvinced.

“I think it’s paradoxical to say that his constitutional duty ‘to take care that the laws be faithfully executed’ allows him to violate criminal laws,” said Judge Karen Henderson, an appointee of former Republican president George H.W. Bush.

‘Not above the law’

Judge Florence Pan, a Biden appointee, asked Sauer whether a president could be criminally prosecuted for ordering the assassination of a political rival by Navy SEAL special forces.

Sauer insisted that even in this case, a president could only be tried if first impeached and convicted by Congress.

James Pearce, a Justice Department attorney, called that an “extraordinarily frightening” prospect and said it would allow a president to resign before being impeached and escape punishment.

Pushing back against the immunity claim, Pearce said Trump’s conduct was unprecedented.